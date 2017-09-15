HCSO deputies arrest man on drug charges while serving a warrant at a Surgoinsville home

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Tuesday on drug charges.

According to a HCSO news release, officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 600 block of West Bear Hollow Road and when they arrived at the home they detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.

The person wanted on the arrest warrant was found and taken into custody.

Deputies then were granted permission to search the home and found a backpack in the bathroom with around four ounces of marijuana, several small baggies and scales.

According to the release, deputies saw Austin Taylor Arnold leave the bathroom before the backpack was discovered and he claimed ownership of the bag.

Arnold was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail where he remains pending his arraignment in Sessions Court.

