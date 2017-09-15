Governor McAuliffe announces $4.6M in grants to SWVA, addresses Richmond rally

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe visited Southwest Virginia on Friday afternoon and announced $4.6 million in community development block grants to be distributed around the region.

This was part of more than $8.8 million for 15 different projects in Virginia.

McAuliffe said it is important for Virginia’s economy that rural areas like Southwest Virginia receive these grants.

“These grants are critical to help communities help revitalize their downtown, water, sewage products,” McAuliffe said. “If they didn’t have this money then these things wouldn’t happen. But it helps grow our tourism, vital to growing the economy.”

Localities in Southwest Virginia receiving grants include Buchanan County, Lee County, the city of Norton, the town of Pulaski, Washington County, Wise County and the city of Galax.

These grants were written to help a variety of projects from downtown revitalization to water line extensions and sewer system repairs.

News Channel 11 also asked McAuliffe about a rally that has been planned in Richmond this weekend centered around a statue to Robert E. Lee.

McAuliffe said people are welcome to protest but that there is a line they should not cross.

“I don’t care where you come from, you can come and say what you want,” McAuliffe said. “We may not agree with you. You can do it. But you cannot cause any damage to our people or to our property.”

