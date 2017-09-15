Erwin Police Department named 2017 Battle of the Badges winner

(WJHL) – While students are giving back to help students impacted by Hurricane Harvey, our viewers helped honor our region’s first responders by rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.

The numbers are in and the winner for this year’s News Channel 11 and American Red Cross Battle of the Badges is the Erwin Police Department.

Erwin Police got the most votes, dethroning last year’s winner the Johnson City Police Department.

Washington County Fire Departments came in third.

Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Battle of the Badges.

