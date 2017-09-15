19-year-old charged after stabbing teen at Washington County, Va. Fair

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a 19-year-old faces a malicious wounding and an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another teen at the Washington County, Va. Fair.

According to Washington County Chief Deputy Byron Ashbrook, Christopher Edwards, of Bristol, Tenn. got into a fight with a 17-year-old male who he knew at the fair around 3:30-4:30 p.m. and allegedly stabbed him in his side.

Ashbrook said the stabbing took place between the carnival and stage area of the fairgrounds.

Washington Coutny, Va. officers, as well as officers with the Virginia Highlands Community College Police, broke up the fight.

The 17-year-old was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

Edwards was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Edwards is expected to appear in court early next week.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.