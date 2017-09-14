WXBQ-FM Mark Tragler back in Tri-Cities after riding out Hurricane Irma in Florida

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Well-known Tri-Cities broadcaster Mark Tragler is back at home after riding out Hurricane Irma in a community near Miami.

We first spoke with the WXBQ-FM DJ last week after he and his girlfriend got off of a cruise ship that docked in Miami with no way to get out before the storm.

Tragler told us he stayed with his brother and the experience is something he’ll never forget.

“We didn’t lose power one time, but everywhere around us in Coconut Creek did,” Tragler said. “It was amazing. We also had a huge wall behind the facility that we were stay at and that kept us safe.”

Tragler said returning home Thursday, on his birthday, is the best gift of all.

He told us he’s thankful for all the prayers from the community.

