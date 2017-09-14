What’s Working: DBExcel

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) DB Excel doesn’t look like any high school, and students and teachers

don’t act like just any other high school.

“Our slogan is we are different on purpose, for a purpose and there are many students who just

want a smaller learning environment,” Said Principal Shanna Hensley.

Over 220 students in grades 9 to 12 apply and are accepted into the program. “We don’t really

operate on a traditional schedule just because we can allow students if they need to spend more

time with their math teacher they certainly do that during the day and not feel like they have to

rotate through a bell schedule,” Said Hensley.

The brand new state of the art building has only been open since January and it’s custom made to

maximize student and teacher interaction. “We don’t have set classrooms, we don’t sit in straight

rows, we have a very open floor plan in this facility, Said Teacher Sara Shaffer.

“We’ve got more space so we can work individually and group work and with the instructor which

is nice,” Said Teacher Sam McCord.

In addition to the open space, students also have all the technology they need for this blended

learning environment. “We have Mac computers with creative adobe suite where our students learn

to use Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. We also have two 3=D printers and a 3=D scanner,” Said

Shaffer.

A cutting edge approach in state of the art facility, a perfect combination I this high school of the

future. “Our students are excited. We’ve seen a joy in them coming to school because of the

environment that they are in,” Said Hensley.