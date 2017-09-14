Tri-Cities area first responders return home from helping Irma evacuees

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Some Tri-Cities area first responders are back home after helping in Florida.

They were part of the national effort to support the state as it braced for Hurricane Irma.

We were there Wednesday when 11 members of the Region One Ambulance Strike team rolled back into Greeneville.

These EMT’s are from Sullivan County, Greene County and Washington County / Johnson City EMS.

They arrived in Florida Saturday morning and worked in Tallahassee, Tampa, and Jacksonville. Crews tell us they worked to evacuate dozens of people ahead of the storm to area inland.

“It was a bonding experience for sure, greatest guys I could have had with me. I couldn’t have hand picked them any better, anything you needed they were there. They supported each other and it was an outstanding effort,” Sullivan County EMS Deputy Chief Stacy Mahan said.

This marked the first deployment of the Region One Ambulance Strike Team.

