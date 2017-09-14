Teen says she was kicked out of class for being too ‘busty’

By Published:
(Source: Creative Commons)

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her she was too “busty” and that “plus-sized women” need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.

An attorney for Kelsey Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday that the confrontation happened last Friday when the 17-year-old was sent to the office at Joplin High School for a dress code violation. The statement says the teacher also told Kelsey that “smaller busted women could get away with more than larger busted women.”

Anderson says she was “mortified.” Her attorney, Elizabeth Turner, said in the statement that “body shaming isn’t something to take lightly.”

The Joplin School District said in a statement that it doesn’t consider staff comments “about students’ bodies appropriate” and is investigating whether district policy was violated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s