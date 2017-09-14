Task force tours King Street area for possible MLK commemorative corridor

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A task force that’s working to rename a Johnson City street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took a walking tour of the King Street area this afternoon.

The MLK Task Force formed by the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission is considering making the King Street area into a commemorative corridor to honor the Civil Rights leader.

Other options include renaming a portion of University Parkway or Legion Street.

Task force members told us this is a way to take a better look at the area as they review the three options.

So far, a decision has not yet been made.

