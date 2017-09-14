Suspect detained after 2 children, woman found dead inside Clarksville home

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been detained after police said a woman and two children were found dead inside a Clarksville home late Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Mille Drive just before 11 a.m.

According to police, upon their arrival they found the woman and the children deceased. Police said it appears they were shot.

The suspect was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by police. That person’s identity has not been released.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

