Sullivan Co. school leaders: New middle school to be named Sullivan East

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In Sullivan County, school board members chose a name for their new middle school, which is part of a multi-million dollar school facilities plan.

Sullivan County leaders plan to consolidate schools and build a new high school and a new middle school over the next few years.

The school board hopes to build the high school on a property on Lynn Road, and a middle school on Weaver Pike.

On Thursday night, board Chairman Michael Hughes told us board members chose the name Sullivan East Middle School.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski told News Channel 11 she recommended the name after it received the most votes from the community.

School leaders hope to open the new middle school in two years.

