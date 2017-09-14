Off-duty officer credited with saving woman’s life

By Published: Updated:

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An off-duty, part time officer with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is being credited for saving a woman’s life.

Sheriff Mike Hensley said Mike Harris was driving back from his job in Johnson City when some people started flagging him down on Rock Creek Road.

When he pulled over he saw a woman choking.

“He jumped out of the car and ran over to her and did the maneuver on her and got the piece of meat that she was choking on out. And she actually collapsed in his arms as the paramedics were pulling up. According to the paramedics, if it had not been for him doing that maneuver, she would have possibly died,” Hensley said.

We don’t know the woman’s name, but the Sheriff’s Office tells us she is okay and are thankful Officer Harris was in the right place at the right time.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s