No reports of damage after quake in Virginia, West Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – An earthquake that struck parts of Virginia and West Virginia appears to have left little to no damage.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the quake shook parts of the New River Valley shortly after 1:30 p.m. No damage was immediately reported.

A Virginia Tech seismograph showed the epicenter just over the state line in West Virginia. The magnitude was between 3.7 and 4.0.

Martin Chapman, the director of the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, said the quake is the area’s largest since 1968.

Witnesses said it was loud and dramatically shook the earth.

Opponents of the planned Mountain Valley Pipeline have cited earthquakes as a concern. But a federal report said natural gas pipeline would be able to withstand such seismic events.

