Mayor Alexander: City Council to vote on memorandum of understanding to keep Twins in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The mayor of Elizabethton said a vote by the city council tonight could assure that the Minnesota Twins will keep a Minor League Baseball team in the city for at least the next five years.

Mayor Curt Alexander told News Channel 11 that the Minnesota Twins’ front office signed a memorandum of understanding today.

The city council will vote on the agreement tonight and if they pass it, the Twins will be committed to staying in Elizabethton for the next five years.

At one point Minnesota Twins management indicated that they might leave the city where they’ve had a team for decades because of dissatisfaction with the team’s home field facilities.

The agreement includes over a million dollars in upgrades to the Twins’ clubhouse at Joe O’Brien Field.

Renovations at the stadium must start no later than January 3 of the upcoming year, according to the current agreement.

The city council meets tonight at 6 p.m.

