‘Last Chance U’ star charged in connection with stabbing of Maryville teen

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two more people were charged in connection with the stabbing of a Maryville teen.

Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Camion D. Patrick, 22, was arrested by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana. He will remain in Indiana until his extradition hearing. Formerly, he played for the Hoosiers. Knox County Schools said Patrick, at one point, was a student at West High School. Patrick also played football at Lenoir City and Clinton High Schools.

His brother, Isaiah S. Wright, 20, was arrested by Harriman police. He is being held in Harriman and will be transported to Blount County. Wright played football for West High School, according to Knox County Schools.

Wright also appeared on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” which took place at East Mississippi Community College. After leaving the school, Wright went to play for West Georgia but is no longer enrolled at the school.

In the Netflix series, the boys share challenges they faced while growing up. As children they say they were in foster care for 6 to 7 years because their mother disappeared and their father was in jail.

The boys’ middle brother, Eszmone Patrick, says their family is in shock.

“There is no way they could have done this, because, why would they mess up their whole dream of going pro and helping the family out to rob and kill somebody? That’s nowhere near what their character is.”

Eszmone Patrick says while they were in foster care Camion Patrick was their rock.

“We were all each other had. So we took care of each other because at one point, Camion didn’t go to school for like a year. But he took us to school and went back home.”

We learn the most about the brothers in Last Chance U in the episode “Football Saved My Life.” Eszmone Patrick says the sport really did save them.

“It got us out of the house, that’s one thing. We followed it through and through,” he said.

It’s hard right now for the family trying to understand what’s happened.

“My stepmom, my mom, and my dad are just all a mess right now,” said Eszmone Patrick.

He says their family is relying on faith, “We need all the help and support that we can get. And I know for a fact they didn’t do it. That’s not them. And hopefully everybody’s prayers and support will bring them closer to home.”

Caleb Radford’s family says they’re still grieving. They say he recently graduated from William Blount High School and was caring, loving, and someone who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Tivone Greene were charged in August.