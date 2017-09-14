Lady Vols name saved? Tennessee AD promises to increase ‘visibility’ of brand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie says that the Lady Vols logo is coming back, but the “Power T” is still the official logo for the University of Tennessee.

University of Tennessee Athletics dropped the Lady Vols name from all women’s sports except basketball in July 2015 when they signed an eight-year apparel and sponsorship with Nike. Many supporters and lawmakers rallied behind the Lady Vols name, saying they wanted to use Lady Vols for all women’s sports.

AD @John_Currie announces we are "restoring the visibility of the Lady Vols name, logo and brand." It's a great day in Big Orange Country!🍊 — Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) September 14, 2017

At a news conference Thursday, Currie said he and Chancellor Beverly Davenport have listened to people’s concerns and are committed to aising the visibility of the Lady Vol brand. Currie says the Lady Vol logo is a brand, not just a distinction between men and women.

“We will not allow the Lady Vol name to disappear,” said Currie. “For some the Lady Vol name and logo is just as meaningful and sacred as the checkerboard end zones.”

Currie said the Lady Vol logo and color options will begin in 2018 for women’s teams. He said Lady Vol retail items will also be sold on campus and at Vol shops.

Currie emphasized the idea of the Lady Vols logo being a choice for female athletes. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emprosports) September 14, 2017

Vol fans you asked and fought for the Lady Vol logo and John Currie heard you. A big day on rocky top! #LadyVols — Emily Proud (@emprosports) September 14, 2017