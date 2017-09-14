JCPD search for suspect in multiple pharmacy burglaries

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect involved in several area pharmacy burglaries over three months.

According to a JCPD news release, Boones Creek Pharamcy, Gray Pharmacy and Blankenship Pharmacy were targets in several attempted burglaries and burglaries starting back in July.

The following are the dates and addresses of the burglaries:

7-22-17 — Boones Creek Pharmacy – 4729 N. Roan St.

8-5-17 — Boones Creek Pharmacy – 4729 N. Roan St. (Attempted)

8-5-17 — Gray Pharmacy – 208 Suncrest St. – Apt. 1 (Attempted)

8-6-17 — Boones Creek Pharmacy – 4729 N. Roan St.

8-20-17 — Boones Creek Pharmacy – 4729 N. Roan St. (Attempted)

8-20-17 — Blankenship Pharmacy – 222 E. Watauga Ave. (Attempted)

9-14-17 — Gray Pharmacy – 208 Suncrest St. – Apt. 1

According to the release, a possible suspect vehicle — believed to be a 2006 silver Lincoln LS 2000 — was captured on camera circling the block around the Blankenship Pharmacy during the incident.

Police said the suspect is believed to be the suspect in all of the incidents.

The suspect reportedly gets into the pharmacies by either breaking a window or prying open a door.

Drugs and other prescription medications have reportedly been taken from the businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-6166, send a text to 423JCPD and your tip to the phone number 847411. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158, or use the JCPD’s website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

