JCPD: Man to face assault charge after fight leaves girlfriend with severe burns, bruises

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers have arrested a man on Thursday on a aggravated domestic assault charge.

According to JCPD news release, officers responded to Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, where they made contact with a female victim.

Police said the female was being treated for severe burns to her arms, as well as bruises and lacerations to her face and back.

An investigation revealed that a fight had occurred between the female and her boyfriend, Tyler Riddle, 20, of Johnson City, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police located and arrested Riddle at his home around 1 p.m. Riddle was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

Riddle was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

