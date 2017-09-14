Halloween Bash returns to Kingsport on Oct. 28

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – In late October, Downtown Kingsport will come alive with ghoulish activities.

The Halloween Bash is returning for another year with more cash prizes and the new Food City Trunk or Treat.

The Kingsport Farmer’s Market host the festivities that will include a trunk or treat, live music, games, beer and a $1500 costume contest.

The Food City Trunk or Treat will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m. The event is free and fun for all ages.

Then from 6:00 p.m. until midnight the Halloween Bash presented by Bud Light will feature live music from Acoustifried, food trucks, a DJ, games and the Halloween Express costume contest.

Event organizer James Phillips said, “We were so pleased with the turnout last year and we want to keep growing this event. One step we’ve taken to do that is increasing our costume contest prize money from $1000 to $1500.”

Acoutifried will take the main stage for their first of two sets beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to the Halloween Bash are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. If you want to register for the costume contest there is a $10 entry fee, that can be paid at the event .

Funds raised by the festival benefits Keep Kingsport Beautiful and is sponsored by Bud Light, Halloween Express, Bank of Tennessee, VIPSeen, and Holston Valley Broadcasting.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Director Robin Cleary said, “We have such a great time at this event and the best part is we are raising money for a great cause. Keep Kingsport Beautiful’s goal is to combine environmental education and hands-on stewardship to keep Kingsport clean, green and beautiful. The proceeds from the Halloween Bash allow us to do just that.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, check out http://www.HalloweenBashKingsport.com.