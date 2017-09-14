Greeneville High School band raises thousands for Texas band program after Harvey

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Greeneville High School band raised thousands of dollars to help some fellow musicians impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas teens lost a lot of their band equipment when Harvey flooded Kingwood High School in the Houston area.

The Greeneville High School band made a video for the school’s band members to see. It shows their support and willingness to help raise money to help the program get back on its feet.

Band Director, Brooks Williams said Greeneville High School’s principal put them in touch with the school. She said the school’s band room was flooded with five feet of water and she sent out a call to action to her students asking for donations.

Students joined in to help and within a day they got enough money for 2 bass drums and 2 sets of tenor drums, raising $3,500.

“To see high school kids say we want this for somebody we don’t know but we know the power of what this program does for us, so that means as much to them as it does for us, it’s unbelievable, Williams said.

Williams added that Rush’s Music in Knoxville offered to help and gave them discounted rates.

Everhart transportation offered to bring the instruments to the Texas school. The truck arrived Monday morning.

The band in Texas sent their thank you’s to Greeneville where students are thinking of new ways of helping the students at the flooded out school in Texas.

