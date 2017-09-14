Gaga pulls out of Rock in Rio, posts photo of IV in her arm

By Published:
Lady Gaga
FILE - In this sept. 8, 2017 file photo, Lady Gaga attends a premiere for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Lady Gaga has been hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, citing “severe physical pain” and posting a photo of what resembles an IV in her arm. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Lady Gaga has been hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, citing “severe physical pain” and posting a photo of what resembles an IV in her arm.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter that she had to take care of her body and asked fans for their “grace and understanding.”

Her representatives said in a statement that Lady Gaga was suffering from “severe physical pain” that affected her ability to perform and that she was under the care of “expert medical professionals.”

It wasn’t clear what she was suffering from or where she was being treated. She posted a photo on Instagram of her arm with a needle in it and a tube running outside the photo’s frame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s