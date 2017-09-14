Former MMA fighter comes out of retirement to fund political campaign

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A local mixed martial arts professional is coming out of retirement to raise money for his campaign for Register of Deeds in Carter County for the 2018 election.

After retiring earlier this year, Adam Townsend is now back in the ring, preparing for an upcoming tournament. Townsend will leave for England next week to participate in the Absolute Championship Berkut 70 tournament.

“I started six years ago, doing it for fun,” Townsend said. “Then I decided I wanted to turn professional and now I’m a 17-4 professional. I’ve fought in China, Russia, now I’m going to England. I’ve fought all over the country, in the United States.”

Townsend said he decided to participate in the tournament to raise money for his campaign costs. However, he still considers himself retired from mixed martial arts.

“I want to make this community better, I think this is just a step in the right direction for me to do bigger and better things. There is so much publicity that goes in to it, paying for posters, yard signs, business cards and advertising,” Townsend said. “Like I said running for Register of Deeds is my 100% priority and focus.”

According to the Register of Deeds’ office, Edrie “Jody” Bristol, the current Register of Deeds in Carter County, will retire this year. To be qualified to run for Register of Deeds in Carter County, you must be a registered voter and live in the Carter County limits.

According to the County Election Commission, candidates seeking office can pick up the appropriate paperwork starting in November.

