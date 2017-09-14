Elizabethton leaders to vote on sale, use of fireworks in city

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton leaders will be voting tonight on whether to ban the sale and use of fireworks in the city.

If approved, only licensed professionals will be allowed to discharge fireworks approved by city officials for certain events.

Currently, fireworks sales and use are allowed during certain periods of time on holidays life the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

Elizabethton is one of only a few cities in the state that allow residential fireworks.

The ordinance already passed on first reading.

