Concord hands UVA-Wise it’s first loss of the season 7-0

ATHENS, W.Va. — Jeremiah Johnson’s interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter proved to be all Concord would need to pull off a 7-0 win over UVa-Wise on Thursday night at Callaghan Stadium.

The Mountain Lions earned their first win of the season to move to 1-2, while the Cavliers were handed their first loss of the season to go to 2-1.

UVa-Wise controlled possession for most of the game, but was plagued by 16 penalties four turnovers. The Cavs had the ball for over 38 minutes and out-gained Concord 285-131 in total offense.

With the game still scoreless in the fourth, Johnson beat out a UVa-Wise receiver for a ball down the sideline, then cut towards the middle of the field and found the end zone for the game’s only score. The Cavs would have two more chances in the game, but went 3-and-out on their first shot and then moved then was unable to cross midfield and gave up the ball on downs allowing Concord to take a knee and earn the victory.

Concord’s quarterback tandem combined for 71 yards passing and Jamal Petty added 33 rushing yards. Zach Malone had 11 total stops, and Justin Noble and Colton Neal each had three sacks. The Mountain Lions finished with 10 sacks of quarterback Brycen Lee. Johnson finished with two interceptions on the night to go with three tackles.

Lee had 269 yards passing for UVa-Wise but was picked three times. Ed Kargbo had seven total tackles in the loss. UVa-Wise lost a fumble inside the five-yard line and had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Johnson to stop potential scoring drives.