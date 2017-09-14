Baby No. 2 on way for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo

(AP) – Adam Levine is set to become a father of two.

The Maroon 5 singer’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, posted a picture of herself with a slightly bulging stomach on Instagram Wednesday. The caption of her photo read: “ROUND 2.” Levine’s publicist has confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby.

Levine and Prinsloo married in 2014. Their daughter Dusty Rose Levine was born a year ago.

Levine’s 13th season as a judge on the NBC reality competition “The Voice” begins later this month.

