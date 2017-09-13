WETS-FM hoping to reach $185K goal during fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Public radio station WETS-FM is holding its major fundraiser of the year.

Last week, the station started with an online campaign.

This week, the radio fundraiser is on the air and volunteers are manning the phones.

Because it’s public radio, it’s listener supported, which is unlike other radio stations that sell commercial time and depend on ratings to drive revenue.

WETS has a goal of $185,000.

The campaign ends on Friday.

You can support the station by calling 888-895-9387 or by visiting WETS.org.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.