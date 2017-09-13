Week 4 TV-11 Player of the Week is Nathan Arnold from Johnson Co.

MOUNTAIN CITY — Behind Nathan Arnold’s arm, Johnson County cruised to a 55-19 win over Sullivan Central on Friday night. and though he executed the aerial game plan to perfection, he couldn’t have made his job sound easier.

“we’ve got a bunch of talent, so when you’ve got as much as talent as we do all we’ve got to do is throw it out there to them and they make the plays.”

Arnold lead an aerial assault, throwing for 332 yards with 4 touchdown pass, while rushing for another. the win powered the Longhorns to a 4-0 start to the season, a place unfamiliar to the team in the past few years.

“Means something, it’s special. usually, we start out slow and we’re like 0-3 at this point and now that we’re 4-0, we’ve got to keep going.”

“Fans have been really excited about it and our kids are more excited about playing. we kind of took some beatings because everybody else was senior oriented. well it’s our turn now hopefully, and hopefully we can keep that going.”

The lead senior has been Arnold, who spent the off season working tirelessly to improve his game for his final year for the Longhorns.

“My off season was pretty hard working. i went to a bunch of camps, worked on my footwork and my arm strength.”

“Couple camps is an understatement for him. he was somewhere every week, so it’s been impressive how hard he’s worked in the weight room and, all the kids have, and that means a lot for us.”

“Nathan, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

Reporting at Johnson County high school, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.