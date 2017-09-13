WATCH: Chainsaw-wielding nun cleans up hurricane debris

MIAMI, FL (WJHL/CNN) – People from all walks of life are coming together in the wake of Hurricane Irma to help those impacted by the storm…including a nun.

Sister Margaret Ann decided to take matters into her own hands…with a chainsaw.

Video of her wielding a chainsaw while cleaning up hurricane debris has caught the attention of the nation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department left a comment with the video of Facebook. In it, the department thanked the nun and the rest of the community for coming together.

 

 

