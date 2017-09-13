UNDERWAY: ‘Warbirds at Tri’ commemorates war planes of WWII

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A piece of World War II history is now at the Tri-Cities Airport. The Commemorative Air Force invites you to the “Warbirds at Tri for the 99s Sentimental Journey.

Thousands of these birds were used during WWII. Today, there are only 50 of them left and about eight can still fly.

Organizers say keeping the airplanes flying is a way we can honor Veterans and educate following generations as to what took place during WWII.

A B-17 will be on display now through Sunday, September 17. For tickets and times, log onto http://azcaf.org.

The event is being held at Tri-City Aviation, the general aviation terminal at Tri-Cities Airport.

Those who go to the event can see the aircraft, browse displays, and learn more about aviation in the Tri-Cities area.

Parking and admission to the displays are free and open to the public. Ground tours of the inside of the B-17 may be purchased at the door.

Aviation enthusiasts can even fly in the B-17 on a Living History Flight during the weekend. Reservations are required.

Individuals may register at http://www.azcaf.org or (602) 448-9415.