Tusculum to honor anniversary sports team at homecoming

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Several prominent Tusculum sports teams from the past are celebrating anniversaries this year and will be honored and recognized during the College’s Homecoming weekend, Oct. 20-21 on the Greeneville campus.

The 1991-92 and 1992-93 women’s basketball teams will be holding a 25-year reunion. Coach Angelo Botta’s clubs who posted back-to-back 20-win seasons including a 1992 trip to the NAIA National Tournament will be honored. The 1991-92 squad went 24-9 while capturing both the Tennessee-Virginia Athletic Conference Championship and the NAIA District 24 title. The 1992-93 squad followed with a sterling 25-7 campaign.

Also celebrating their 25th anniversary is the 1993 softball team who went 47-14 to claim the TVAC and District 24 championships. The Pioneers, coached by the late Red Edmonds, also advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary will be the 2007-2008 Tusculum women’s basketball team as Coach Missy Tiber’s squad posted the first of back-to-back 26-win campaign while winning the South Atlantic Conference Championship and advancing to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in program history. TC went 26-5 that season, led by SAC Freshman of the Year Jasmine Gunn, who will also be inducted to the Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 21.

The 2007-2008 Pioneer men’s and women’s tennis teams will also be recognized. The TC men recorded the best season in school history going 20-2 and sweeping both the SAC regular season and tournament titles, while advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Tommy Arnett’s club rattled off a 15-match winning streak and finished the season ranked 34th in the country.

The 2007-2008 women’s tennis team went 20-4 and won the SAC Tournament crown and moved onto the NCAA Tournament. Coach Arnett’s team won nine straight matches at the end of the season and finished the year ranked 27th in the nation.