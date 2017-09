If four days of live music, running and biking races, fishing competitions, and craft cocktails and regional brews sounds like a good time to you, then you need to head on down to Gatlinburg for the Sugarlands Mountainfest starting on September 28th. Sarah Loebner with Sugarlands Distilling is here to tell us more about this great time in the Great Smoky Mountains.

