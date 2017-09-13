State officials urge Irma victims in TN to file for unemployment

The Associated Press Published:
Joey Spalding walks back to his truck down the street where he lives, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, on Tybee Island, Ga. Spalding just finished repairing his house from nine inches of water after Hurricane Matthew past the island last year. He said the Tropical Storm Irma brought three feet of storm surge into his living room today. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burn Phillips said in a news release that the state wants to make sure people staying in Tennessee have information they need to receive unemployment benefits they’re entitled to.

The state says workers displaced by the hurricane should start the unemployment benefits filing process with the state where they work while temporarily residing in Tennessee. Florida’s site is https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX . Call (800) 297-0586 for technical issues. Georgia’s site is https://dol.georgia.gov/online-services.

Because the affected areas could be declared a federal disaster area, unemployment insurance may be available to people who typically wouldn’t be entitled to benefits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s