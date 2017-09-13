Southwest Virginia pair convicted of child abuse, neglect after child injured

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Two people from Southwest Virginia have been convicted on abuse and neglect charges, after a child they were babysitting suffered serious injuries.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said 28-year-old Justin Mark Ramsey was found guilty of felony child abuse and neglect, as well as possession of a firearm.

A judge sentenced Ramsey to 15 years in prison, with 12 years suspended, meaning he will be in prison for the next three years.

25-year-old Shelby Rae Ramsey was found guilty of felony child endangerment, she will be on probation for the next five years.

Investigators said a child was left in the Ramsey’s care for a week in November of 2016 suffered a dislocated elbow, severe bruising, a missing tooth and several scratches.

