Person of interest in Kentucky woman’s murder arrested in East Tennessee

WATE Published:

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A person of interest in the murder of a 70-year-old woman in Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday in Dandridge, Tennessee.

The Somerset Police Department says they were able to track down Dwight Michael Bell, 41, to Dandridge. Police there arrested him without incident.

Bell was wanted for stealing victim Ruthie Carolyn New’s car and driving it to Indianapolis, where it was found abandoned.

WKYT in Lexington reports New was killed on August 24 while she was cleaning an activity center at her church in Somerset. Her body was found by the pastor the next day just minutes after a missing person report was filed.

 

