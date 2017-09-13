Patrick at career crossroads as days as driver appear over

Sprint Cup Series driver Danica Patrick (10) sits in her car during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Tony Stewart has pledged his “unwavering” support to Danica Patrick as her driving career appears to be coming to an end.

Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing next season. She will likely be out of a full-time ride unless she finds considerable sponsorship. She is the only woman racing at NASCAR’s top level.

Stewart gave Patrick her job in the Cup Series after she moved from IndyCar to NASCAR. He wrote on Facebook that he’s always believed in Patrick’s ability as a racecar driver and that continues to be the case. He called her fearless.

Patrick’s sponsorship package fell apart at the start of this season when Nature’s Bakery backed out of a three-year deal after just one season.

