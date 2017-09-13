Josh Duggar welcomes baby amid battle over fondling claims

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. TLC network has set an airdate for its new documentary, "Breaking the Silence," to raise awareness of child sexual abuse at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 30, 2015, the network said Thursday. The film was first announced last month when TLC pulled the plug on its hit series "19 Kids and Counting" after reports surfaced that one of its stars, Josh Duggar, the oldest of the family's 19 children, had fondled four of his sisters and a baby sitter a dozen years before, when he was a teenager. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Reality TV star Josh Duggar has announced the birth of a baby boy a day after a judge halted his lawsuit over the release of information related to allegations he fondled his sisters as a child.

A post on the family website says Mason Garrett Duggar became the fifth child of Josh and his wife, Anna, on Tuesday.

On Monday, a federal judge stopped proceedings in Josh Duggar’s lawsuit filed against city officials in Springdale, Arkansas.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The 29-year-old previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

