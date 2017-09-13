Jonesborough woman found unharmed by National Guard in St. John after Irma

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By and Published:

(WJHL) – Two days after we reported on a local woman who was reported as missing in St. John after Hurricane Irma, the woman’s sister told News Channel 11’s Justin Soto that she has been found safe.

According to Maureen Rheiner, of Jonesborough, her sister Coleen McAllister was found safe in St. John.

“The Office of Foreign Affairs associated with Sen. Bob Corker had given a list of names to the National Guard who found her in Cruz Bay,” Rheiner told us. “She was in Coral Bay helping with people who were trapped and missing. She is unharmed. They are planning evacuation plans now that the National Guard is on-site.”

Look for Justin’s full report tonight on News Channel 11 at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s