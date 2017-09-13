Johnson City employee honored with Excellence in Risk Management Award

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City employee was honored with an award at The Pool’s second annual Risk & Insurance Symposium that was held in Franklin, Tenn. back in August.

According to a news release, City of Johnson City Director of Risk Management Joy Baker received the Excellence in Risk Management Award.

The Pool, or the Tennessee Municipal League Risk Management Pool, is “the state’s leader in providing insurance and risk management services for municipalities and public entities.”

“This award is designed to recognize members that go above and beyond to improve the safety of their workplaces,” Dawn Crawford, president and CEO of The Pool, said. “Current Pool members that have completed a program to increase safety, reduce liability exposure or protect and preserve property are eligible for the award.”

In her 35 years with the city, Baker has developed an insurance checklist used in purchasing processes, agreements and contracts to ensure risk minimization, provides training daily, and conducts regular job site inspections for compliance and to improve current practices, according to the release.

“Joy is seen by many in the field as an ‘expert,’ and is frequently consulted by governmental and private insurers for advice,” City Manager for Johnson City Pete Peterson said. “Joy’s approach to risk management is the ‘gold standard.’ She exemplifies that risk management is simply good management, and she is the model for others to follow. We are extremely fortunate to have Joy as an employee, friend and counselor to our employees and organization.”

