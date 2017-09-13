Injured Tennessee players to sit out Florida game

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee linebacker Austin Smith, tight end Eli Wolf and cornerback Baylen Buchananwon’t play Saturday at Florida, Vols coach Butch Jones said Wednesday.

Jones also said senior safety Evan Berry, Tennessee’s standout kick returner, is “questionable” for the 23rd-ranked Vols’ SEC opener against the 24th-ranked Gators (0-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

But Tennessee (2-0) otherwise expects its recently injured players to be available Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone else, we expect to play,” Jones said.

“Evan Berry’s probably right now questionable, so we’ll see if he’s able to do some things today. But everyone else should be available and should make the trip, barring anything else happening toward the tail end of the week.”

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, was listed as the Vols’ projected starter at strongside linebacker in their 4-3 base defense before suffering a knee injury on Sept. 1, just three days before their season-opening win over Georgia Tech. Buchanan was carted off during Tennessee’s 42-41 victory over the Yellow Jackets and didn’t play Saturday against Indiana State.

Wolf, a redshirt sophomore who’s the younger brother of Vols starting tight end Ethan Wolf, left the Vols’ 42-7 win over Indiana State with what Jones described as a sprained ankle.

Jones said Monday that he expected wide receivers Josh Smith, Tyler Byrd and Latrell Williams to play Saturday at Florida. Josh Smith hasn’t played in the Vols’ first two games, while Byrd and Williams both sat out Saturday against Indiana State.

On Monday, Jones said Wolf, Buchanan and Austin Smith were “questionable” for Saturday’s game, along with sophomore offensive tackle Marcus Tatum.

Tennessee will take on Florida at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.