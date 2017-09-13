Georgia congressman, wife injured in car crash in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Georgia congressman and his wife were injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning near Knoxville.

A release from U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s office says he and his wife were on their way to Washington, D.C. They had just left Georgia after going there to help with response to Irma.

They were going east on Interstate 40 when their vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing theirs to leave the road and flip several times. The Loudermilks were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were later treated and released.

“The Loudermilks immediately acknowledged God’s hand in protecting them from serious injury, and they would appreciate your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” read the release.

The couple was told to return to Georgia for additional medical care. Loudermilk represents Georgia’s 11th congressional district, which includes suburbs and exurbs of Atlanta.