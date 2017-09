ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce revealed on Wednesday the city’s new frozen treat and food destination will open by the end of the month.

The newly constructed Dairy Queen located on 100 Bemberg Road along Elk Avenue, will open on September 27.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. the first 100 customers who buy a breakfast combo meal will get a free Blizzard, two per month, for a year.

This promotion does not apply to drive thru customers.