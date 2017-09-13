Elizabethon seeks to hire police officers, firefighters

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton is seeking to hire police officers and firefighters.

According to the city’s Facebook post, it is accepting applications through Friday, September 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, and be at least 21 years of age.

The application process includes a written test, physical agility test, an and an extensive background review.

Applications can be downloaded online. For more information about the positions or to see other job openings within the city click here.