Elizabeth Williams is this week’s Educator of the Week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) Elizabeth Williams is a Knoxville native that did her student teaching at

Science Hill while still in school. Then began her career on the Hill at the beginning of the school

year.

She teachers 9th through 12 grade Science and says the best part of her job is explaining how

important science is and how it is every where.

Williams loves the aha moments that happen when a student connects school lessons with real

world applications and the key to her success is making class fan like on this day when students

played a game as the reviewed material for a class.

“I understand a lot of what they are interested in. It’s not so foreign to me. So a lot of times we

like to talk about science in those interests that they have. We make jokes that they

understand. What the think is cool,” Said Williams.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Williams. This weeks Educator of the week.