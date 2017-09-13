Car crashes into Smyth County, VA church Wednesday morning

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Firefighters in Marion, VA said they spent hours on the scene of a church fire Wednesday morning.

Just before 6a.m., Jim Talley with Marion Fire-EMS said they responded to a fire at Pugh Mountain Free Will Baptist Church on Pugh Mountain Road.

Talley said a car lost control on the roadway before the church, and crashed into the front doors.

Talley said the car caught on fire, which spread to the entryway of the church.

Firefighters on scene said they were able to contain the fire to the front of the church, but said there was also heat, and smoke damage inside the sanctuary.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including, Marion Police, Virginia State Police, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sugar Grove Fire Department.

According to firefighters, VSP officials were investigating the crash.

