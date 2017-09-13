Attorney in excessive force lawsuit rebuked for media comment

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal judge has rebuked a Tennessee attorney for comments made to the media in his client’s excessive force case against law enforcement.

The Daily Times reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley Jr. said attorney Lance Baker “stepped over the line” when he contacted the Maryville newspaper in May to say that the $2 million lawsuit could have been avoided if officers and deputies had recognized his client’s mental distress when she was arrested and jailed.

But the judge declined a request from defense attorney Gary Prince to issue a gag order.

Baker represents Annissa Mary Lee Colson of Maryville, who alleges she was assaulted, tormented and humiliated when she was arrested in June 2015 in a drunken driving and reckless endangerment case she later pleaded guilty to.

