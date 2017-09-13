Amber issued for 3 month old child; warrant issued for non-custodial father

WARTBURG, TN (WJHL) — State agents issued a statewide amber alert for a 3 month old child reported missing.

The alert comes out of Wartburg, Tennessee. That’s in Morgan County just west of Knoxville. State agents identified the child as Russell Roysden. They believe he was kidanapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Alan Roysden. Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest. Investigators say Roysden has an extensive violent criminal history.