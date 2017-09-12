WJHL’s Curtis McCloud in Tampa surveying Irma damage; speaks to Johnson City native about storm impact

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 is in your corner with team coverage of Irma’s impact across several states.

Our own Curtis McCloud traveled hundreds of miles to Tampa, Florida where he tracked down a Tri-Cities couple now beginning clean-up efforts at their new home.

Life is almost back to business as usual, but still for some like Trish and Mike Dempsey getting back to normal may be still days away.

For the time being their business in South Tampa is running on limited resources and a skeleton crew after most of their employees evacuated.

“Some of our drivers went to Atlanta, some went to Ohio and right now can’t run our trucks anyway. There is no fuel,” Mike Dempsey, owner of Advantage Transport said.

On top of all that, they are still working on cleaning up debris in the surrounding community.

Trish Dempsey, a Johnson City native, said they have been doing as much clean up as possible.

“We had to go and clean up,” she said. “We had a lot of trees and stuff and a lot of limbs that blew around and it’s still a mess as you can tell.”

She added that they are currently still without power, have not been able to fuel their vehicles and said they are not able to go to a restaurant to get food.

While the Dempsey’s business was spared from storm damage, just blocks away at West Shore Elementary School it’s a little bit of a different story.

Despite damage in the surrounding area, the Dempsey’s are doing their best to respond to every call, lending a hand to people in need.

