TONIGHT: ABC, CBS various networks host nationwide Hurricane relief telethon



(WJHL) – CBS and ABC News are taking part in a special, multi-network telethon to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It’s called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.”

With thousands of people in Texas and in Florida displaced and countless others losing their homes because of the massive storms and continued flooding, the telethon will aim to raise funds for those in need.

Some of the names attached include Jamie Foxx, George Clooney, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey.

The benefit will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and CBS and on other national networks.

The broadcast will last one hour. The telethon can watch on WJHL’s News Channel 11 (CBS 11-1) and ABC Tri-Cities (ABC 11-2)