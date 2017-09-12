TONIGHT: ABC, CBS various networks host nationwide Hurricane relief telethon

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:


(WJHL) – CBS and ABC News are taking part in a special, multi-network telethon to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It’s called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.”

With thousands of people in Texas and in Florida displaced and countless others losing their homes because of the massive storms and continued flooding, the telethon will aim to raise funds for those in need.

Some of the names attached include Jamie Foxx, George Clooney, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey.

The benefit will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and CBS and on other national networks.

The broadcast will last one hour. The telethon can watch on WJHL’s News Channel 11 (CBS 11-1) and ABC Tri-Cities (ABC 11-2)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s