TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce: People displaced by Irma can file for unemployment insurance

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce wants to make sure Hurricane Irma evacuees taking refuge in the Volunteer state know they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

If someone is staying in Tennessee for an extended period of time because their home or place of employment suffered damage, they can file for unemployment insurance.

Those people would need to start the filing process for benefits through the state in which they have permanent employment, while they are temporarily residing in Tennessee.

Because of the probability of hurricane-stricken areas being declared federal disaster areas, small business owners and independent contractors may be eligible for benefits through a disaster work grant.

To file for unemployment benefits through your home state:

Florida:

https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

Technical issues – call 1-800-297-0586

Georgia: