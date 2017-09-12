TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce: People displaced by Irma can file for unemployment insurance

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce wants to make sure Hurricane Irma evacuees taking refuge in the Volunteer state know they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

If someone is staying in Tennessee for an extended period of time because their home or place of employment suffered damage, they can file for unemployment insurance.

Those people would need to start the filing process for benefits through the state in which they have permanent employment, while they are temporarily residing in Tennessee.

Because of the probability of hurricane-stricken areas being declared federal disaster areas, small business owners and independent contractors may be eligible for benefits through a disaster work grant.

To file for unemployment benefits through your home state:

Florida:

Georgia:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s