Titans swap tight end, offensive linemen on practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have added tight end Tim Semisch and offensive lineman Cody Wichmann to the practice squad.

The Titans announced Tuesday they cleared space by letting tight end Jerome Cunningham and offensive lineman Steven Moore go.

Semisch returns to the Titans after being waved two weeks ago. The 6-foot-8-inch, 275-pound tight end was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2015 and has spent time on the practice squad with both the Dolphins and Chargers. The Titans signed him to a futures contract in January.

The 6-5, 325-pound Wichmann has started 18 of his 24 NFL games at right guard and all with the Rams. He was a sixth-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2015.